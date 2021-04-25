THINKING ALOUD: Seven futuristic careers that will get you high-paying jobs

Indeed, many of the careers that today’s children will pursue don’t exist as yet.

As technology advances, machines and artificial intelligence are threatening people’s jobs – and it is becoming more difficult to know how to prepare today’s children to succeed in an uncertain future.

Indeed, many of the careers that today’s children will pursue don’t exist as yet. So, how do we prepare our children for those high-paying careers, when we don’t even know what they would be like?

Luckily, there are clues as to where jobs are going – and today’s children can prepare for them by focusing on specific study areas.

Here-in below are seven things which children should study in preparing for high-paying, robot-proof futuristic jobs.

1) Coding

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software engineering jobs will grow by 18.8 per cent between now and 2024, while computer systems analysts jobs will increase by 20.9 per cent.

Advertisement

Computer scientists are driving the future – and today’s young will at least need basic understanding of computer science. Developing an interest early in this will prepare the child to cope with a rapidly-advancing world. Besides, studying code teaches children fundamental skills for assorted career paths.

2) Data analytics

Our world is run using data. Corporations like Google and Amazon churn out massive data, and those who can make sense of the data can pinpoint trends and correlations that are valuable.

The number of data analysts jobs is expected to grow by 30 per cent over the next seven years. Anyone who can analyse large amounts of data and produce critical insights into how people make decisions are assured of a place in the future jobs market.

3) Math

In the age of Big Data, math is critical to career success. Business leaders know that the higher you rise in a company, the more your job will involve math as it relates to finance, data analysis and accounting.

Mathematics teaches people more than equations and functions – instilling in them logic, critical thinking and problem-solving, all of which drive the business models of successful companies. If today’s children want to succeed in tomorrow’s jobs, they will require a strong foundation in mathematics.

4) Humanities/Liberal arts

Robots and artificial intelligence are already replacing thousands of workers yearly – and the jobs that are most at risk are those that entail technical and repetitive tasks, such as accounting and data entry.

Professions that require high-levels of creativity, people-management and critical thinking are more difficult to perform using artificial intelligence. Children seeking to secure financial future must be able to think critically and creatively – developing this through a Liberal Arts education. Humanities teach students to think creatively, work with people, and have strong personal judgment. All these are irreplaceable skills.

5) Science

Science has never been more exciting, and scientific breakthroughs are happening at lightning speed. To stay at the forefront of these rapid advancements, children must have the ability to navigate the processes and skills of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

A good foundation in the scientific method will prepare one for an array of careers. Science teaches kids important techniques for investigating phenomena, acquiring new knowledge, and correcting/integrating previous knowledge. These skills are invaluable for anyone who hopes to grow within their careers path.

6) Finance

There are strong career prospects in investing and banking. Also, the skills developed through financial education are useful at the highest levels of business organizations.

C-level executives rely on the economics knowledge accrued in financial education.

As already stated, tasks like accounting are being automated. But financial literacy is still vital for those wishing not only to make money, but to keep it, too.

7) Communications

Having the skills, technical knowledge and working ability in all the above areas is important; but knowing how to communicate these ideas to others is absolutely necessary.

As stated before, artificial intelligence won’t easily replace human interaction – and having the communication skills to interact with others is essential.

Indeed, communication is one key area of study that should never be overlooked.