Kenyan runners steal show at Mbeya Tulia Marathon

By By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTz news@tznationmedia.com

Mbeya. Tanzanian athletes’ hopes to win top honours in the 2018 Mbeya Tulia Marathon went up in thin smoke as Kenyans stole the show here today.

The Kenyan runners won gold medals in both women’s and men’s events of full marathon (42 kilometres) as well as men’s half marathon.

Kenya’s Beatrice Rutto Beatrice claimed gold medal in the women’s marathon after clocking 3:18:32.

In the gruelling men’s 42km race, Kenyan Abraham Too won top honour, while his compatriot Benard Musau claimed gold in the men’s half marathon.

The second position in the women’s marathon went to Tanzanian Sarah Ramadhan who clocked three hours, 20 minutes and 53 seconds.



