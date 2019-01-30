Precision Air flights set for discount as K’njaro Marathon nears
Dar es Salaam. Those intending to attend this year’s Kilimanjaro Marathon can take advantage of Precision Air’s discount rate for a one-way air ticket for domestic flights, the company said on Wednesday January 30.
This comes after the airline announced that it would be the official carrier of the Kilimanjaro Marathon which aims to promote tourism and local athletics. The marathon is set to take place in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region, on 3rd March 2019.
The Kilimanjaro Marathon, which started in 2003, was established by Wild Frontiers (who are the organizers) with the aim of promoting tourism in Tanzania.
The event has grown to become one of the biggest sport events in East Africa and beyond.
“Those who are planning to attend the marathon[…] can get a one way ticket starting from TSH.90,000/-,’’ said a statement released by Precision Air’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Manager, Mr Hillary Mremi.
As a major stakeholder of the tourism industry, we are proud to be part of this event, said Mr Mremi. Precision Air has flights connecting Kilimanjaro to Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Mwanza, Nairobi and Entebbe.
“[…] we are committed to provide quick, reliable and affordable flights for all participants [of the marathon],” added Mr Mremi.
“With our six flights between Dar – Kilimanjaro, three flights between Nairobi-Kilimanjaro, on flight between Mwanza-Kilimanjaro and one flight between Entebbe-Kilimanjaro, passengers will have plenty of flexibility in planning their trips,” Mremi added.
The Race Director, Mr John Addison said the support of local companies, such as Precision Air, has helped raise the profile of the Marathons.