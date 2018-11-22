Airtel Tanzania launches mobile money branch

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In a bid to bring mobile money services to customers, Airtel Tanzania has launched its money services branch.

The money branch geared at improving customer services and assured float/cash availability for Airtel Money customers and agents across the country and build a strong and reliable presence.

Airtel Tanzania Plc director of marketing and Airtel Money Isack Nchunda said the roll out of their over 500 Airtel Money branches across the country was among Airtels’ commitment to support financial inclusion by bringing Airtel services and products closer to their customers.”

He said the company will continue to build a strong, reliable agents network with an array of services that can be accessed through their Airtel Money Branches in addition to traditional cash in and cash out services.

Other key services such as PIN reset, SIMSWAP, Biometric sim card registration, Credit and savings financial education can be easily supported in these unique shops.

The company corporate communications and regulatory affairs director, Ms Beatrice Singano, added: “We remain committed to continue investing in bringing reliable, innovative, relevant and affordable products and services to win and delight our customers.”

Airtel Money is also connected to over 40 banks in the country, which makes it possible for customers to transfer money from their bank accounts to their Airtel Money wallet anywhere, any time.