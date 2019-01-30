Chief Justice: We need 150 judges

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma said yesterday that the country needed at least 150 judges.

He cited the growing awareness on civil rights by citizens, calling for the need for more judges as the current personnel were overwhelmed in their attempt to ensure the right to access justice.

“When you (President Magufuli) asked me how many judges I wanted, I replied that you should appoint 30 High Court judges from the 65 names on your table. But you laughed in an indication that given the current financial circumstances within the government, that wasn’t possible.

“I said I’ll leave the matter to you. Later you appointed 15 judges,” said Prof Juma.

The Chief Justice was speaking during the swearing in ceremony at State House of six Court of Appeal justices, 15 High Court judges, two district commissioners and 10 district executive directors appointed by President John Magufuli on Sunday.

The President appointed Sahel Barke, Dr Mary Levira, Dr Rehema Sameji, Winnie Korosso, Ignas Kitusi and Lugano Mwandambo as justices of the Court of Appeal.

He also appointed Cyprian Mkeha, Dunstan Ndunguru, Seif Kulita, Dr Ntemi Kilikamajenga, Zepherine Galeba, Dr Juliana Masabo and Mustafa Ismail as judges of the High Court.