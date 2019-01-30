By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Home affairs minister Mr Kangi Lugola on Wednesday 30, 2019 told the Parliament that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the spate of abduction and killings of children in Njombe is related to witchcraft beliefs.

He made the revelation when responding to a supplementary question from Mufindi South Member of Parliament Mr Mendrad Kigola (CCM).

Mr Kigola sought to know, whether the government has put in place strategies to end child abductions and killings in Njombe.

Responding, the minister told the Parliament that his deputy has camped in the region, where he has been holding closed door meetings with the security and defense committee and other stakeholders.

“We already have the names of people, who are involved in the incidents; we are aware that these incidents are related to witchcraft,” said Mr Lugola.

The minister warned the perpetrators that authorities wouldn’t tolerate them.