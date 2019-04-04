Health concern as hundreds flock to Kiteto gold mines

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kiteto. New gold mines have been discovered in Kiteto District in Manyara Region, causing an influx of people in the area.

Over 600 artisanal miners have been reportedly invaded the area, posing serious risks of outbreak of epidemics.

Sensing the danger of epidemics, a section of the miners are calling on the government to facilitate the construction of key infrastructures, including toilets.

One of the miners, Mr Hassan Abdul, told The Citizen yesterday at Meresa Village in Sunya Ward that the number of artisanal miners at Mangwendwa mines has been soaring daily as people from different areas try their luck.

“After news of new gold mines broke, we have seen huge crowds of artisanal miners here. However, we are worried that outbreaks of epidemics may occur because of poor sanitation facilities,” he said.

For his part, Kiteto District Commissioner Tumaini Magessa directed the miners to construct the sanitary facilities and observe the laws governing the mining industry in the country.

According to him, the government was supporting the miners in their endeavors, adding that they were making a close follow up on them to ensure that they abide by the laid down regulations.

He explained that his district had repositioned itself to ensure a mineral market was constructed in the area in order to implement President Magufuli’s directive.