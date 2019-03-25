Mwakinyo eyes world title after win in Kenya

The 10-round non-title bout between Mwakinyo and Eduardo was the main undercard in the event dubbed ‘Nairobi Fight Night’

Nairobi. Tanzania’s Hassan Mwakinyo believes he can win more of boxing’s top honours after registering a technical knockout (TKO) win against Argentine Sergio Gonzalez.

Mwakinyo knocked out Gonzalez in the fifth round in an exiting bout at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday night.

“The victory has lifted my spirit. I am now looking forward to snatching more titles at the expense of world class boxers,” he said yesterday.

The scheduled 10-round bout was the main undercard in the event dubbed ‘Nairobi Fight Night’, where Kenya’s Fatuma Zarika retained her World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight title for the third consecutive time.

Zarika, 34, retained her title after defeating Zambian Catherine Phiri by a unanimous points decision.

Judges Michael Neequaye, Fillemon Meya and Irene Semakula scored 98-92, 99-91 and 97-93 respectively.

Zarika led 39-37, 39-37 and 39-37 midway the scheduled 10 rounder and 79-73, 79-73 and 77-75 in the eighth round.

“It wasn’t easy but I did my best. I did it for my fans and Kenyans,” said Zarika, who stretched her record to 31 wins, 12 losses and two draws.

Phiri, who still wants a rematch, has 16 wins, four losses.

OKWIRI DISPATCHES BRUNO

In another supporting bout, referee Wycliffe Marende was forced to step in and save Kenya-based Pascal Bruno from further punishment by Kenya’s Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri one minute and 54 seconds into the third round.

Okwiri dominated experienced Bruno from the word go in the middleweight bout that was scheduled for eight rounds.

The 32-year-old Okwiri extended his unbeaten record to five wins, all through TKOs. Bruno, 45, now has 22 wins, 15 losses and five draws.

Earlier on, Idd Mkwera from Tanzania also stopped Kenya’s Nicholas Mwangi in the second round of their six-round super lightweight bout.