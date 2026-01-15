Big guns back in town as league title race resumes

Dar es Salaam. After weeks dominated by the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the NMB Mapinduzi Cup, attention now decisively returns to the NBC Mainland Tanzania Premier League, where the race for domestic supremacy resumes in earnest.

Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga), their eternal rivals Simba SC, ambitious Azam FC and fast-rising Singida Black Stars are all set for demanding league fixtures starting tomorrow, in what promises to be a defining phase of the season.

With Caf Champions League matches scheduled for next week, the upcoming league encounters carry added weight. Beyond the pursuit of points, the fixtures will test squad depth, tactical balance and mental sharpness as coaches seek momentum without overburdening key players.

Young Africans (Yanga), the reigning champions, will set the tone as they open their league return against JKT Tanzania tomorrow at 4pm at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Fresh from a congested run of regional and continental matches, the Jangwani giants see this fixture as a chance to reassert their domestic authority.

Head coach Pedro Gonçalves is expected to carefully balance rotation and continuity, ensuring his core players regain rhythm while managing fatigue.

Yanga will remain at the same venue next Monday when they face Mashujaa FC, another test that could significantly shape their league momentum before attention shifts back to Africa.

Close behind them are Simba SC, who are equally eager to refocus on league business.

The Msimbazi Reds will face Mtibwa Sugar on January 18, kicking off at 4pm at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Dar es Salaam. After navigating a demanding schedule packed with high-profile fixtures, Simba’s technical bench has identified this match as a crucial checkpoint.

A convincing performance would not only keep them within touching distance of the leaders but also provide a timely confidence boost ahead of their CAF Champions League assignment, where consistency will be non-negotiable.

Azam FC face perhaps the most intense domestic stretch among the contenders. The Ice Cream Makers will host Coastal Union on Saturday at 7pm at the Azam Complex, before returning to the same venue on January 20 to take on Fountain Gate at 4pm.

These back-to-back home fixtures present Azam with an ideal opportunity to harvest maximum points and stabilize their league campaign.

With continental ambitions still very much alive, Azam’s ability to translate home advantage into league success will be under close scrutiny. Meanwhile, Singida Black Stars continue to cement their status as one of the league’s most competitive emerging forces.

They will begin their return to league action tomorrow against Dodoma Jiji FC at 7pm at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, before later facing JKT Tanzania on January 21 at 4pm at the KMC Complex.

Singida have shown they can challenge established giants, and these fixtures offer them a valuable platform to underline their credentials before shifting focus to continental duties.

As the NBC Premier League springs back to life, Tanzania’s “big four” know that the margin for error is slim.