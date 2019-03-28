Manchester United appoints Ole Gunnar Solskjær permanent manager

Manchester. Manchester United has confirmer Ole Gunnar Solskjær as their permanent manager on a three-year contract after a successful period in interim charge.

Solskjær was due to continue in a caretaker capacity until the end of the season but has revived the team so impressively since taking over from José Mourinho in December that his appointment on a longer-term basis has been announced by the club.

“From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club,” Solskjær said. “It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.

The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

The Norwegian has taken United into the last eight of the Champions League by beating Paris Saint-Germain and has put the side in strong contention for a top-four finish.