The kidnap cast a shadow on Queen Elizabeth National Park, one of the most visited tourist attractions which is home to lions, hippos, crocodiles and various types of antelopes.

By Daily Monitor

Suspected kidnappers of US tourist Kimbley Sue Endicott have been arrested. Endicott and a Ugandan tour guide Jean Paul Mirenge Remezo were kidnapped by four gunmen, who hijacked their safari vehicle from Queen Elizabeth National Park on April 2.

The gunmen had demanded a ransom of $500,000 (about Shs1.8b) using Ms Sue and Mirenge’s cell phones.

Police said the two were rescued from the Democratic Republic of Congo by a joint effort involving the Uganda police force, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and sister security agencies.

Reports indicate that the US military also provided support to Ugandan security forces to accomplish the mission.

The support included intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets and liaison officers, according to US news outlets.

Ms Sue was handed over to the US Embassy in Kampala by Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola on Monday.

Two of the four gunmen have reportedly been apprehended. The two were only identified as Hakim and Kwarishiima. Sources said the suspects were flown from Kanungu District in western Uganda where they were tracked using a device which was placed in the ransom money they received before setting Ms Sue and Mirenge free.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed to URN that there were some arrests made in regard to the kidnap.

He, however, declined to divulge details.

"I can confirm that there were some arrests but I am yet to get details. I will brief you when I get the information," Enanga said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday tasked the Ugandan government to hunt the kidnappers and bring them to book.