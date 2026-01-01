Tributes pour in as Stars qualify for Afcon last 16

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has applauded the Tanzania national football team, Taifa Stars, for qualifying for the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations Afcon, describing the achievement as a historic milestone and a powerful source of national pride.

Taifa Stars progressed to the knockout stage as one of the best third placed teams after finishing third in Group C with two points, edging out Angola, who also collected two points but were eliminated on goals scored.

Although both teams completed the group stage with a goal difference of minus one, Tanzania’s total of three goals proved decisive compared to Angola’s tally of two, securing a breakthrough moment in the nation’s football history.

The decisive result came in the team’s spirited 1 to 1 draw against Tunisia. Midfielder Feisal Fei Toto Salum scored the equalizer in the 48th minute after connecting with a well-timed pass from Novatus Miroshi. Tunisia had taken the lead shortly before halftime when Ismael Garbi converted a penalty in the 43rd minute, giving the North African side a narrow advantage heading into the break.

Holding their composure against one of Africa’s most established footballing nations, Taifa Stars responded with determination and tactical discipline. The performance played a crucial role in their successful qualification and strengthened their reputation as one of the tournament’s most inspiring stories.

Other nations that advanced through the best third placed category include Mozambique, Benin and Sudan. Tanzania will now face Morocco on January 4 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in a fixture expected to provide a major test of character and ambition.

President Samia, writing on her Instagram account, said the achievement marks a landmark moment in Tanzanian football and reflects years of investment, patience and growing confidence on the continental stage.

“I commend our national football team, Taifa Stars, for qualifying for the next stage of the Afcon finals in Morocco, our first ever appearance in the Round of 16.

This is a great honour for our country and the result of strong preparations and the efforts of our players and the technical bench in every match. You have brought happiness and joy to all Tanzanians,” said President Samia.

She expressed confidence that the players would continue to demonstrate focus and resilience as they enter the knockout round, urging them to maintain unity, discipline and commitment.

“I wish you all the best in the matches ahead. The nation stands behind you,” she added.

Across the country, the team’s qualification has been greeted with widespread celebration. Supporters filled public viewing centres, streets and social media platforms to express excitement and national pride.

For many Tanzanians, the success represents not only sporting achievement but also unity, hope and the fulfilment of a long awaited football dream.

Football analysts and commentators have linked the team’s progress to sustained investment in youth football, improved league structures, stronger coaching systems and increased international exposure for players.

In recent years, Tanzanian football has experienced notable growth in professionalism and infrastructure, developments that have strengthened the national team setup and inspired a new generation of players.

President Samia’s congratulatory message resonated strongly within the wider sporting community. Many stakeholders viewed her remarks as both a celebration of current success and a call to further strengthen sports development, talent nurturing and governance across the country.

Marcio Maximo praises commitment and technical leadership

Former Taifa Stars head coach Marcio Maximo said the players, the technical bench, the Tanzania Football Federation TFF and the government all deserved praise for the historic achievement.

Maximo highlighted the players’ commitment and resilience, noting that they exhibited strong character and national determination throughout the competition.

“I have followed the team and watched their matches. I have seen a high level of commitment and the players deserve compliments. They fought for their nation and made all Tanzanians proud.

The technical bench under Argentine tactician Miguel Gamondi also deserves recognition for helping the team achieve a new record in the country’s football history,” said Maximo.

Taifa Stars interim head coach Miguel Gamondi said determination, discipline and teamwork were key in guiding the team to the Round of 16.

“We faced strong opposition from Tunisia, but we remained focused and managed to qualify for the next stage. I commend all players and staff for their cooperation. This achievement belongs to all Tanzanians,” said Gamondi.

Head of delegation Jabir Suleiman

Taifa Stars Head of Delegation Suleiman Mahmoud Jabir said a new chapter has been written in Tanzanian football history following the team’s qualification for the Round of 16.

He praised the players, technical staff, management, football authorities and the government for their collective role in achieving the milestone.

Jabir, who also serves as President of the Zanzibar Football Federation ZFF, said the team’s commitment and resilience would inspire young players across the country to believe in their potential and pursue excellence.

“Effort always pays. I commend the players, the technical bench, management, football stakeholders, the government and all Tanzanians for their moral support in achieving this success. We still have a tough task ahead, but with unity and determination we will reach our target,” he said.

Samatta calls for continued focus

Team captain Mbwana Samatta, who plays for French Ligue 1 club Le Havre, praised his teammates for their hard work and urged them to remain focused as they prepare for upcoming matches.

“I am very happy with this achievement. My fellow players and I have proved our worth and we must continue working hard for the matches ahead,” said Samatta.

He added that reaching the Round of 16 should motivate the team to aim higher and continue representing the country with pride.

Fei Toto proud to make history

Goal scorer Feisal Fei Toto Salum expressed joy at scoring the crucial goal that helped Tanzania secure its first ever Afcon Round of 16 qualification.