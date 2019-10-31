The intelligence trap: money talks vs twitter rules

In the world of surveillance capitalists, which is which? Design thinking can make a big difference in humanity.

The lyrics for the song money talks is a puzzle for design thinking. Part of puzzle (lyrics) goes like this: Hey little girl, you want it all. The furs, the diamonds, the painting on the wall! Then the chorus: Come on, come on, love me for the money.

Come on, come on, listen to the moneytalk. Likewise, Twitter Rules the world using its own (puzzle) lyrics: Twitter’s serves the public conversation. No violence, harassment and the like.

Never discourage people from expressing themselves.

The value of global public conversation must be attained. Twitter rules ensures all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.

With that comes it’s chorus: Twitter Rules. Unless money starts talking!

Here comes an interesting question, is tweetstream a feature or a bug? Whoever said money talks knew something about business models.

In real sense, business models are representations of how things are done. They could be any products or services.

Business models are constructed to show something which is nominally already existing. The key issue with any business model must work as expected. In other words, does the business model great for “user engagement”, which, can be a wonderful feature for a service or an App like Twitter? And that’s revenues for surveillance capitalists, meaning a loaf of bread on the table daily!

Look at what is happening with most of these big brands like Google, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

As private companies, they are free to design anything they want with their platforms. Yes, they can anything. They can even ban their consumers overnight if they break the rules of engagement.

However, because they are, after all, surveillance capitalists, that never happens.

Why not? They know which side of their bread is buttered. Nothing else matters to them. That is by design.

With automation on the horizon, robots will be taking repetitive human jobs like never before. However, the robot that is taking over any job might also pay tax so as to temporarily slow the spread of unfair helpless automation caused by surveillance capitalism.

In most cases, emerging technologies e.g robots are not replacing humanity, but rather fulfilling a function of augmenting us, where a certain capability is brought into existence.

In other words, automatiin can only make the process of value creation easier, less troublesome and less unsafe.

Today, the real problem worldwide is that political leaders have limited understanding of the scale of the challenges that confront humanity in the face of the fourth industrial revolution.

They need to educate themselves through social engagement with the relevant experts to put in place the necessary models and frameworks to prepare the workforce for jobs of the future.

Parents take front row seats on their kids learning, re-learning and un-learning process. Moreover, parents are bounded on how their children absorb knowledge and life skills in surprising unique difference ways.

That alone gives more clues as to how we humans can systematically acquire “great rules” and effortlessly store them away for later recall, the way kids are doing it.