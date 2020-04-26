By Prof Kenneth Inyani Simala

As we laid to rest the late Ken Walibora at his home on the slopes of Cherang’any Hills in Trans Nzoia County in Kenya last Wednesday, I vividly remembered the last time he and I discussed about the place of Kiswahili literary heritage in development. That discussion in Zanzibar reminded me of an animated talk I had had earlier on with two distinguished Kiswahili scholars from Tanzania, Prof Mugyabuso Mulokozi and Prof Fikeni Senkoro. In both cases, we were all in agreement: we had failed to honour our literary icons.

To address that gap, the East African Kiswahili Commission organised a meeting of a team of Kiswahili scholars at the Mellemfolkelict Samvirke Training Center for Development Cooperation (MS TCDC) Arusha, to discuss the issue of putting Kiswahili literary icons on a pedestal. At the meeting Walibora articulately argued that a lot is not known about our artists, and little has been done to appreciate and pay homage to them. It was noted with sadness that paragons of Kiswahili literature lie cold in their graves, their souls languishing amongst us the living, and almost forgotten by a society they bequeathed so much. The Commission undertook the task of coming up with a proposal of honouring Kiswahili literary heroes. Unfortunately, Walibora has died before the idea was implemented.

While the outpouring of tributes to Walibora reveals a rich story of a fine literary gem celebrated both at home and away, circumstances surrounding his sudden and mysterious death have shone a harsh light on the status of artists in society. They are perhaps the least recognised and honoured members of society they live in and strive to change for the better. This is sharply discomforting but not altogether surprising.

Here is a man who has devoted and dedicated his working and writing life creating aesthetically beautiful literary works that have earned him global reputation dying mysteriously, lying unnoticed for days in a morgue and being buried without honour!

But should life after death be preserved for heaven alone? I think it can be lived here on earth too. That is the reason why many African societies paid homage to the dead: they believed in the continuity of life after death. You only need to read cemeteries as literary sites and critically examine funerary texts in the media, obituaries and on tombs to appreciate the connectedness.

Walibora’s influence is remarkable in many ways and stands out among the most significant in the Swahili literary heritage. Since passing on, and taking into account the apparent ‘foretelling’ of his death and funeral is some of his books, especially Siku Njema and Kidagaa Kimemwozea, interest in his life and works has grown. Many are rereading his literary pieces with intense curiosity, increasing readership and global recognition.

Although departed, Walibora still speaks to us and his legacy lives on. That gives us another reason to celebrate his life and work. He deserves to be honoured in more prominent ways, including but not limited to: Memorials; Book events; Fellowships; Ken Walibora Studies; Chairs; Performances; Exhibitions; Trust; Festivals; Research; Associations; Conferences; libraries, archives and institutes.

Perhaps a university, may be Trans Nzoia County, or Bungoma County, Walibora’s birthplace, or the national government may consider establishing Bustani ya Walibora. This would be a literary garden in honour of Walibora, and as an appreciation of his immense contribution to society. Walibora’s family could record family stories and donate his huge collection of literature, while his friends and institutions with which he worked like publishers, academic and professional associations, the media and universities could also enrich it with textual records, manuscripts, research materials, diaries, emails, letters, photographs, reports, Press cuttings, minutes, maps, audio reels and videocassettes and many more materials. Tributes and messages of condolence could be documented and catalogued. Such a site will have a deep and abiding connection with Walibora and will not only celebrate him but will open all kinds of possibilities for research and teaching now and in years to come.

We need to create an insightful journey of remembrance for the great public intellectual that Walibora was by collecting, storing, managing and preserving materials which document his life and history which have revolutionized the development and use of Kiswahili.

Although Walibora is dead and buried, his rich canon brings him back to life. He lives in our memories, in our libraries and lecture halls and classrooms. His voice and writings should not lose their verve and relevancy as they remain as sharp and penetrating as they ever were.

Initiating a Bustani ya Walibora is a modest way to celebrate our literary hero and honour his spirit. It can also encourage local and foreign visitors to make literary pilgrimages and gain an understanding and insight into the rich and fascinating history of the man and his pen.

The East African Kiswahili Commission has conceived the idea of honoring and celebrating the rich and diverse Kiswahili literary heritage across the region by highlighting acclaimed artists whose works carry weight and pride for their socio-cultural and historical significance. Individuals who have sacrificed so much to make Kiswahili language and its literature great deserve to be immortalized.

Walibora’s case should jolt the national and county governments in Kenya to come up a clear framework for the identification, reclamation and sustainable management of Swahili literary heritage as a way of acknowledging and appreciating men and women of letters and keeping their memories and legacies alive. Kenya has a rich, complex and multi-faceted literary heritage dating back to the beginning of Swahili civilization. It is a resource and an asset that should be safeguarded through legislation and investment.