Weatherman warns Lake Nyasa fishers over storms and strong winds

Mbeya. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has warned fishers operating along the shores of Lake Nyasa to take precautionary measures following forecasts of thunderstorms and strong winds that could cause accidents or capsize fishing vessels.

The warning was issued by the authority’s Southern Highlands Zone, which also urged residents living in low-lying areas to remain vigilant as continuous rainfall increases the risk of flooding.

Speaking on Friday, March 13, 2026, the zone manager, Elius Lipiki, said the ongoing late-season rains may intensify over the weekend.

"Forecasts show that heavy rains are expected towards the end of the week, particularly on Sunday, before easing on Monday, March 16. However, we urge residents in low-lying areas and fishers to take necessary precautions,” he said.

Mr Lipiki said that persistent rains have made the lake waters rough and muddy, conditions that pose a threat to fishing activities.

“The lake has become turbulent due to strong winds and thunderstorms, which could lead to accidents or the capsizing of fishing vessels,” he said.

He said that rivers flowing into the lake are carrying large volumes of muddy water, making the lake turbid and affecting fish availability and fishing operations.

The official also cautioned parents against allowing children under the age of five to cross risky areas such as streams, drainage channels and large rivers during the rainy period.

“We call upon parents to ensure children are safely escorted to school or helped to cross hazardous areas during this rainy season,” he said.

At the same time, Mr Lipiki encouraged farmers to take advantage of the favourable weather conditions to tend to their crops, although he noted that the construction sector has been affected, with some projects slowing down due to the rains.

Fish prices rise

Meanwhile, fishers at Matema area in Kyela District say the situation on the lake has disrupted fishing activities and driven up the price of sardines (dagaa).

One of the fishers, Festo Wille, said muddy waters have made it difficult to catch fish and dagaa.

“Right now the situation is bad. Fish products are hardly available because of the dirty water conditions, which has led to a rise in prices,” he said.

He noted that the price of dagaa packed in a 20-litre plastic container has increased from Sh20,000 to Sh50,000, while supplies have become scarce.