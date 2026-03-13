Frida Amani takes environmental campaigns to secondary schools, scouts young talent

Dar es Salaam. Weeks after calling for stronger youth participation in environmental action, Tanzanian rapper and ecosystem restoration advocate Frida Amani has taken her message directly to students, launching a secondary school outreach programme that blends music mentorship with environmental education.

The initiative comes as a continuation of her recent push for youth-led environmental engagement, following discussions with government leaders on empowering young people to take an active role in restoring ecosystems and protecting natural resources.

“Young people are not just the future but are active agents of change today, and empowering them with knowledge and creativity is key to restoring and protecting our environment,” said Frida Amani during her visit to Abbas Tarimba secondary school in Kinondoni yesterday.

Now, the artiste is translating those conversations into grassroots action.

Earlier this year, Frida Amani emphasised that young people are not only the future but a present force capable of driving environmental change, highlighting the need for increased awareness among children and youth.

Her latest school tour reflects that vision in practice.

Visiting secondary schools across the country, the rapper engages students through interactive sessions that combine live performances, creative workshops and discussions about climate responsibility.

The programme encourages students to see creativity and environmental stewardship as interconnected forms of expression and leadership.

Students are invited to participate in music showcases, freestyle sessions and spoken-word performances, many centred around themes of environmental conservation, community responsibility and sustainability.

Beyond awareness, the outreach also serves as a talent discovery platform.

The Hiphop artiste and her team are identifying promising young artistes while simultaneously selecting “environment champions” students who demonstrate leadership in promoting eco-friendly practices within their respective schools.

Participants are encouraged to initiate environmental clubs, tree-planting activities and recycling campaigns, reinforcing the idea that change can begin within school communities.

During a recent visit to Abbas Tarimba Secondary School in Kinondoni District, the artiste carried out both environmental and creative activities with students.

In collaboration with The Amani Foundation and Live to Save Foundation, Frida Amani planted 50 trees and provided education on the importance of protecting the environment.

“We also selected young talents to collaborate with me on an environmental song and identified five environment champions who will serve as ambassadors within the school.”

The initiative aligns with the broader mission of the Amani Foundation, which the artiste introduced earlier as part of her efforts to mobilise youth around environmental restoration and awareness programmes.

Frida Amani’s school outreach highlights a growing shift within Tanzania’s creative industry, where artistes are increasingly using their platforms to address social and environmental challenges.

By stepping into classrooms rather than concert stages alone, as first-ever Advocate for Ecosystem Restoration by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Hiphop artiste is positioning music as both inspiration and education, a tool capable of shaping attitudes and empowering young voices.

For many students, the visits represent more than entertainment, they offer mentorship, exposure and a reminder that artistic talent can coexist with social responsibility.