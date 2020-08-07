Isuzu back in Tanzania market after three-year absence

Prospective customers will now be able to purchase the brand’s new vehicles from the outlet’s showroom in Dar es Salam

Dar es Salam. Isuzu East Africa has announced its return to the Tanzanian market after three years of absence. In the event, it also unveiled its local distributor.

The automotive assembler said in a statement yesterday that the return aimed at expanding its footprint in the region.

The global automotive firm appointed a subsidiary of the Egyptian firm Al Mansour Auto EA (Tanzania) Ltd - a globally renowned company - as its authorised distributor in the region with effect from July 1, 2020.

“The investment in this market comes at a time when most companies are deferring investments due to the uncertain economic times. This move is proof of the confidence Isuzu and Al Mansour have in the growth opportunities within the Tanzanian market,” the company stated.

“We are excited to re-establish our presence in Tanzania through our newly appointed dealer. Our long-term goal is to meet our customer requirements, offering innovative transport solutions and robust aftersales value as a trusted logistics partner,” said the Isuzu EA managing director , Ms Rita Kavashe.

“Tanzania is a rapidly growing market having attained a lower-middle income status (last year, as announced by the World Bank) on July 1, 2020 - mainly driven by its strong economic performance over the last decade.