Nemc warns to sue noise polluters

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. People guilty of noise pollution will be taken to court, the director general of the National Environment Management Council (Nemc), Dr Samuel Gwamaka, warned here yesterday.

He, however, stressed that nobody would be victimised. “No one will be made a victim of the steps we intend to take. Rather, we shall enforce provisions of the Environmental Management Act, 2004 (EMA) and its 2015 Regulations on noise pollution and vibrations originating from industries, business/entertainment points and educational institutions,” he assured, saying the law and regulations were very explicit on the matter. He told reporters that initially the council would focus on Dar es Salaam and neighbouring regions, adding that the council had provided enough education, warnings on the issue and some culprits fined. “It is high time we took steps based on the provisions of the EMA and the 2015 Regulations to contain the situation,” he said.

Dr Gwamaka said noise pollution was on the rise, despite steps already taken by the council which included warnings and fines.

“We have been receiving complaints from the public regarding noise pollution from entertainment halls, bars and places of worship.

Because of that kind of noise people are unable to concentrate while reading or studying, sick people are gravely disturbed, on the whole people cannot rest peacefully at night,” he explained, adding that that in turn hampered victim’s production abilities and effectiveness.

He said owners of buildings and points where noise originates should ensure noise remains in the limits allowed by the law and owners should be considerate to other members of the public.

