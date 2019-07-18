Shock as man beheads his father, parades head in a bucket

Nairobi. A 29-year-old Kenyan man has been arrested in Nanyuki town, Laikipia County, for allegedly killing his father by cutting off his head.

Dennis Mwangi is said to have beheaded his 59-year old father Peter Ndegwa over a domestic dispute, the suspect then carried the severed head in a bucket and paraded it outside the estate in Nanyuki town.

Neigbours say the deceased had been ailing for some time before his brutal ending by his own son.

The incident was confirmed by Laikipia East OCPD Kizito Mtoro saying the motive of the murder is still not clear but investigations are underway.

“We have officer at the scene of murder and we are doing everything in our ability to find out why and what really happened,” said Mr Mtoro