Tanzania: Sacked Minister Makamba speaks out

Mr Makamba’s reaction came within a few hours after President John Magufuli announced on – through the Director of Presidential communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa – that Mr Makamba’s position will now be filled by Mr George Simbachawene.

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environmental Affairs), Mr January Makamba said on Sunday, 21 July 2019 that he was comfortable with latest cabinet reshuffle.

Earlier on Sunday, President John Magufuli announced minor reshuffle to his cabinet in which he revoked Mr Makamba’s appointment and replaced him with Mr George Simbachawene.

But in a Twitter post, Mr Makamba, who doubles as the Bumbuli MP (CCM) said he has received the changes [to the cabinet] with “an absolute open heart.”