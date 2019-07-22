The Citizen News Kenya commissions Africa’s biggest wind power plant Monday July 22 2019 In the headlines Magufuli hints at why he fired Environment minister January Makamba Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli today July 22, swore in Mr George Simbachawene as Minister VIDEO: Kenya’s DPP orders arrest of finance minister over dams scandal Nairobi. Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Finance New JPM appointees Simbachawene, Bashe speak out on new roles Trump demands apologies from US congresswomen The letter that is rocking CCM Tanzania President Magufuli fires Environment, Union Affairs Minister Makamba Tanzania, Kenya accused of underpaying seafarers Officers and gentlemen: The people who hold Sudan’s fate