Yanga miss out on Ugandan player, sign TRA midfielder

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) have pulled out of plans to sign Vipers SC and Uganda national team striker Allan Okello after running into contractual obstacles with his current club.

The Jangwani Street giants had identified Okello as a key target during the ongoing mini transfer window as they seek to bolster their attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

However, sources close to the club have confirmed that the deal could not proceed because the player is still tied to a long-term contract with the Ugandan champions.

Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves had earlier asked the club’s management to reinforce the squad by signing two attacking players, specifically a striker and an attacking midfielder, to improve the team’s firepower and depth as they continue to compete on multiple fronts, including the league and continental assignments.

Following the coach’s request, Yanga’s recruitment team initiated a search for suitable candidates, with Okello emerging as one of the top prospects due to his experience, technical ability, and proven pedigree at both club and international level.

The former KCCA FC forward has been a regular feature for Vipers SC and a key figure for Uganda’s national team, the Cranes.

Reports indicate that preliminary discussions between Yanga and Okello’s camp had already taken place, raising optimism among the club’s supporters.

However, further assessment revealed that the striker’s existing contract with Vipers had not expired, making it difficult to complete the transfer during the current registration window.

“We cannot recruit Okello in this mini-window due to his long-running contract with his club,” a reliable source within Yanga told this publication. “Maybe in the June–July registration window. For now, we are looking at alternatives after the Okello deal hit a snag.”

As a result, Yanga have shifted focus to other options as they look to comply with the coach’s demands and maintain their competitive edge in the title race.

The club is keen to ensure that any new addition fits seamlessly into Goncalves’ tactical setup and delivers immediate impact.

In the meantime, Yanga have already strengthened their squad by securing the services of striker Emmanuel Mwanengo from TRA United on a two-year contract.

Mwanengo, who previously played for Tabora United before the club rebranded to TRA United, brings valuable international experience to the side.

Before returning to Tanzanian football, Mwanengo featured in the Tajikistani Premier League, where he played for Vysshaya FC, Ravshan Kulob, and Vakhsh.