By Ruth Sanga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam will on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, issue a statement on the whereabouts of freelance journalist Eric Kabendera.

Kabendera was on Monday taken away from his home at Dar es Salaam’s Mbweni area by unknown assailants.

Kabendera’s wife Loy told The Citizen yesterday (Monday) that her husband was taken away at around 4pm by six people who claimed they were police officers.

Contacted for comment late on Monday, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, said he hadn’t received any report on the matter.

But in what should give a sigh of relief to his family and the entire media fraternity, Mr Mambosasa said on Tuesday that he would issue a statement at 1pm on Kabendera’s whereabouts.