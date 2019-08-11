By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli visited the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) on Sunday, August 11, 2019 where he consoled victims of Saturday’s fuel tanker blast.

The President arrived at the MNH at around 13:00 hours and went direct to Sewahaji and Mwaisela wards as well as to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities.

Apart from giving out Sh500,000 to each of the patients in the wards, Dr Magufuli also spoke highly of the doctors engaged in the treatment of the tragedy victims.

To those in ICU, President Magufuli issued Sh2 million, saying Sh1 million was for the patients while the other Sh1 million was for the medical experts taking care of them (the patients).

“You are doing a wonderful job….We pray for God’s guiding hand as you undertake your responsibilities. We pray for a quick recovery of the patients,” President Magufuli said.

The MNH said earlier on Sunday, August 11, 2019 that it had received 46 out of the over 70 people who were injured in a fuel tanker blast in Morogoro on Saturday.

Until midday on Sunday, official data showed that 69 people had died while over 70 were injured in the blast that happened when a crashed fuel tanker exploded as crowds rushed to syphon off leaking petrol in Morogoro.

The MNH executive director Prof Lawrence Museru said out of the 46 injured people who had been given referral from Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital to the MNH, three had died while nine more were in critical conditions.

“Most of the patients have been seriously burnt. Some of them have up to 80 per cent of their bodies burnt. So far, we have 43 who are receiving treatment here,” he said.

He said the NMH had received information that those who remained in Morogoro would be treated there.

President Magufuli reiterated his Saturday call for people to stop the dangerous practice of stealing fuel in such a way.

On Saturday, Magufuli issued a statement saying he was "very shocked" by the looting of fuel from damaged vehicles.

"There are vehicles that carry dangerous fuel oil, as in this case in Morogoro, there are others that carry toxic chemicals or explosives, let's stop this practice, please," he said.

And on Sunday, the President called upon Tanzanians to avoid the allure of rushing to accidents with ulterior motives.

“Some of those I have seen are not Morogoro residents,” said President Magufuli.

President Magufuli ordered Prof Museru to ensure that all the blast victims were given first class treatment and that the government would pay for all the costs.

Woman’s happy hour

President Magufuli’s visit was a blessing to one woman who had her problem solved.

The woman, whose, name could not be immediately established, had been taking care of her mother at the hospital for a long time.

Unfortunately, her mother died, leaving a health bill of Sh5 million.

She cried out to President Magufuli who then told the MNH management to release the body for burial, saying he would personally pay for the costs.