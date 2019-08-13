Another Morogoro fuel tanker tragedy victim dies

Morogoro. Another Morogoro fuel tanker tragedy victim has today August 13, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the Saturday morning inferno pushing the death toll to 76.

Speaking to journalists in Morogoro Hospital, Regional Commissioner Dr Stephen Kebwe said the number of those injured who were transferred to Muhimbili now stands at 38, whereas those in Morogoro are 16.

He added that out of the eight bodies that were at Morogoro Hospital, six have already been identified and arrangements for burial was underway.

On Sunday most of the 71 people were laid to rest after a deadly blast on Saturday with some of the bodies burnt beyond recognition

Most of the dead were trying to collect leaking petrol from an overturned fuel tanker that exploded.

The deadly blast, which took place Saturday in Morogoro is the latest in a series of similar disasters in East Africa.

Witnesses said the truck tipped over as it tried to avoid a motorcycle, and locals quickly converged on the scene to collect fuel.

The explosion was triggered when a man tried to retrieve the truck's battery, creating sparks that ignited the fuel, according to regional authorities.