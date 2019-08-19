Nine dead in Uganda fuel tanker explosion

By DAILY MONITOR

Nine days after Tanzania was hit with tragedy, something similar has struck neighbours in Uganda.

A fuel tanker on Sunday evening burst into flames in Kyambura trading centre, Rubirizi District, in western Uganda, leaving nine people dead and dozens unaccounted for as a result of the fire.

According to Ms Harriet Nabukenya, the Rubirizi Resident District Commissioner, the driver of the fuel truck lost control and rammed into two commuter taxis that were parked on the roadside.

Seconds later, it burst into flames.

The fire spread to dozens of houses and shops.

Ms Nabukenya said that close to 40 retail and wholesale shops were burnt down.

Kyambura town, which is near Queen Elizabeth National Park, is home to about 2,000 people, according to Mr Sylvester Agubanshongerera, the Rubirizi District chairperson.

Mr Onesmus Nkesiga, whose shop was burnt, said that he lost goods worth Ush20 million (about Sh12 milion).