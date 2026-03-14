Govt allocates Sh216bn for second phase as Shinyanga solar project nears completion

Shinyanga. The government has set aside Sh216 billion for the second phase of the Shinyanga Solar Power Project as the first phase nears completion.

The project is aimed at boosting electricity generation and supporting economic activities across the Lake Zone.

Minister for Energy Deogratius Ndejembi said on March 13, 2026, that the initial phase of the project had reached its final stages, while preparations for implementing the second phase were already underway.

Speaking during a visit by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals to inspect the project, Mr Ndejembi said the second phase would generate 100 megawatts, bringing the total installed capacity of the project to 150 megawatts once all phases are completed.

“This project will cost Sh216 billion in the second phase, and when fully completed it will generate 150 megawatts of electricity,” he said.

He added that the project would enhance electricity distribution to a substation currently under construction in Simiyu Region and support key economic activities including mining operations, cotton processing industries and the operations of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The Managing Director of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), Lazaro Twange, said the first phase of the solar power project had reached 95.5 percent completion and had already been connected to the national grid two weeks ago.

“The first phase, which generates 50 megawatts, is now 95.5 percent complete. The second phase is about to begin implementation and the budget preparations are already underway,” he said.

The Minister of Energy Deogratius Ndejembi speaking during the visit by the Parliamentary standing committee on energy and minerals to inspect the project, which is constructed in Kishapu District in Shinyanga region. PHOTO | HELLEN MDINDA

According to Mr Twange, the project will significantly improve electricity supply and help address power challenges facing several regions in the Lake Zone.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals Subira Mgalu said the committee was satisfied with the progress of the project, noting that the funds allocated for the first phase corresponded with the work completed.

“We congratulate the contractor and Tanesco for implementing this major project. We have seen that the Sh118 billion allocated for the first phase matches the progress achieved up to its connection to the national grid,” she said.

Project Manager Emmanuel Anderson said the solar farm’s first phase includes more than 80,000 solar panels, designed to operate for at least 25 years once the project becomes fully operational.