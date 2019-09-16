Tob Cohen murder: Post-mortem postponed to Tuesday

She said the pathologist would not be available for the procedure that had been scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Chiromo Mortuary.

Justice Lesiit gave the order on Monday following a request by Ms Sarah Wairimu, Cohen’s estranged wife and a suspect in his murder.

A planned post-mortem on the body of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has been postponed.

The exam, which was scheduled for Monday, has been pushed to Tuesday following an order by High Court Judge Jessie Lesiit.

Pathologist

In her application through defence lawyer Philip Murgor, Ms Wairimu asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to delay the exercise until Tuesday when her independent pathologist, Prof Andrew Kanyi Gachii, will be available.

In the letter that was submitted in court during the case’s pre-trial conference, Prof Gachii requested to be allowed to hold a meeting with the key players in the case.

He also wants the team to visit Cohen’s home in Kitisuru, particularly the area around the water storage tank where the businessman’s body was retrieved.

Hands tied

Prof Gachii also wants to be provided with adequate facilities that shall be used in the procedure— including adequate containers for the collection of samples.

Cohen’s body was discovered Friday in a sealed underground water tank in his compound.

The body had been wrapped in a black polythene bag with a rope tied around his neck. His hands were tied in the front.

DCI boss George Kinoti, who led the team of detectives in the operation, said Mr Cohen died a painful death as there was evidence that he had been tortured before his murder.

Investigators believe the post-mortem shall play a key role in unravelling the mystery behind the Dutch tycoon’s murder.

Meanwhile the High Court has directed that Sarah Wairimu, the estranged wife of murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, will plead to charges on September 26.