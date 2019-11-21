The Citizen News Rwanda recalls Kenyan-made baby syrup over quality Thursday November 21 2019 A bottle of medicine. Rwanda has recalled paracetamol syrup imported from Kenya following complaints of particles found in the medicine. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP In Summary According to the statement, the drug, batch number 73718, was manufactured by Kenyan Laboratory & Allied Ltd on Mombasa Road in the capital Nairobi, earlier in February. By LEONCE MUVUNYIRwanda has recalled a paracetamol syrup imported from Kenya following complaints of particles found in the medicine. The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has banned the Paracetamol Suspension 120 mg/5ml (Toto-moL®) that is made for children. “Referring to the spontaneous reports from the clients, retail pharmacies and further investigation conducted by the Rwanda FDA, where Paracetamol Suspension 120 mg/5ml (Toto-moL®) was found with particulate matters in the suspension,” Dr Charles Karangwa, the acting director-general of Rwanda FDA, said in a statement.The regulator said the drug, batch number 73718, was manufactured by Kenyan Laboratory & Allied Ltd in February. “Rwanda Food and Drug Authority instructs all importers, central medical stores, wholesale pharmacies, district Pharmacies, retail pharmacies, Public and Private health facilities in possession of the incriminated batch to stop distribution, dispensing and return them to their suppliers,” Dr Karangwa said.He instructed all importers and supermarkets to submit reports, within five working days, on imported, distributed, returned and available quantities of each brand. Also Read India announces visa exemption for foreigners seeking medical treatment Use local research findings says Magufuli Advertisement The ban of the paracetamol comes just six months after Rwanda banned Albendazole and Mebendazole drugs due to the low efficacy of single-dose for the treatment of hookworm. In the headlines Tundu Lissu’s return to Tanzania delayed due to safety Former Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Tundu Lissu has recovered from bullet wounds he Why liquefied natural gas project faces delay in Tanzania Use local research findings says Magufuli Sky News pulls down KQ stowaway report after Shivonje emerges Mwananchi marks two years since its journalist Azory Gwanda went missing Cedric Shivonje: Puzzling tale of the Kenya Airways stowaway Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority bans heartburn medications over cancer risk