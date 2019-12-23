By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Kinondoni District Police Commander Musa Taibu has today said he does not have any information concerning ‘the arrest’ of Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) officer Tito Magoti in his territory.

His denial has thrown a spanner in the works after the Dar es Salaam Police commander Lazaro Mambosasa admitted that they were holding the young activist over unknown charges without mentioning where he was being held.

Mr Mambosasa yesterday promised that Police would release a statement today, Monday December 23, regarding the whereabouts of the rights activist and the charges that he faces.

Mr Taibu said he has contacted his counterparts and none of them has information regarding the arrest of the young lawyer and three others in Kinondoni District.

The officer said this while addressing journalists on how the public ought to conduct themselves during the Christmas and New Year festive season.

“By some bad luck I am not aware of Tito Magoti’s arrest in my area of jurisdiction, I have tried to find out from my other colleagues and nobody seems to know,” said the Kinondoni District Police Commander.

