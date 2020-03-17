Dar es Salaam. One day after Tanzania confirmed first case of Coronavirus putting in place several measures to tame the spread of the novel coronavirus, prices of essential products key to the fight against the virus have almost rippled.

Top of the demand list are hand sanitizers, the current retail price of this now precious liquid has skyrocketed in several drug stores in Dar es Salaam.

Some pharmacies and supermarkets around the country are demanding an exorbitant sum for a bottle of hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizers now retail from Sh25,000 for the 100ml bottle and Sh50,000 for the 500ml bottle.

The prices are far what is recommended by the Medical Stores Department of between Sh2500 and Sh5,500.

Prices of masks too have equally gone high at most retail outlets.