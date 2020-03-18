Worldwide number of those infected has so far reached 200,000 with the death toll climbing to 8,000

By The Citizen Reporter

Arusha. Two days after she was declared as the first Covid-19 case in Tanzania Isabella Mwambapa, 46, is reportedly doing well and she is up-beat that very soon she will be back to normal life.

Ms Mwambapa was speaking today on phone during a news conference by the Minister of Health Ummmy Mwalimu which was held at the Arusha Regional Commissioner’s office.

“After seeking consent from the patient she has allowed me to put her on loud speaker for all of you hear what she has to say,” said Ms Mwalimu.

Speaking from her quarantine, Isabella said she didn’t have any fever and neither did she have any cough.

“I would like us to use this opportunity to educate the public on how to protect themselves and how the virus spreads. It is a worldwide pandemic and all that matters now is that people should stay calm and follow the guidelines being issued by the relevant authorities,” she said.

She also took the opportunity to apologize to Tanzania for having been the first victim of the virus in the country.

Isabella arrived in the country on Sunday aboard a Rwandair flight from Belgium where she had gone on personal business.

She is the only local case, the others are American and German nationals.

In another development, Health minister has reiterated that the government alone cannot contain the virus; instead, it will require concerted efforts from everyone to keep the virus in check.