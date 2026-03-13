Dear society...we did not come this far to be told to shrink

You know that DMX song “What %#€> want from a nigga?” Honestly, sometimes I feel like I should be singing it to society.

What do y’all want from a woman?

Why do we have to run marathons, juggle careers and families, and somehow look flawless while doing it and still get side-eyed when we succeed?

Imagine it is 2026, but apparently society did not get the memo that a woman does not need a man to be respected.

You are educated? Whoa, intimidating. You are rich? Flashy much? You are confident? Slow down girl, you are making the rest of us uncomfortable.

And just like that, every achievement becomes a problem.

Excuse me? I thought progress was supposed to feel good.

Not all women got to where they are because of a man. Some of us climbed, hustled, and burnt midnight oil to get here.

We did not wait for permission, a nod, or a plus one.

We built it ourselves through long nights, hard lessons, and pure determination.

Some of us did not just break glass ceilings. We built the whole building, installed the elevators, and are now we are handing out blueprints. Respect us for that.

Women are running businesses, running for office, running households, and running circles around anyone who once said we could not.

Yet society still grades us on how approachable we are, how soft we look, or how manageable we seem.

Newsflash… success or independence are not crimes.

Respect should not be like Wi-Fi, unreliable or dependent on who is sitting next to you.

Your worth is not measured by who is holding your hand or pretending to allow you to succeed.

It is measured by what you do, the lives you touch, and the barriers you break along the way.

Society loves to celebrate women on stages, in awards, and in inspirational posts.

Behind closed doors the whispers, the judgement, and the side-eye remain alive and well.

It teaches little girls early that being ambitious is dangerous, being independent is scary, and being confident is somehow too much.

So what do we do now?

After all the studying, the hustling, the sacrifices, the risks, and the doors we pushed open ourselves, are we really supposed to make ourselves smaller just to make others comfortable?

Did we come this far only to whisper when we finally earned the microphone?

Did we work this hard just to shrink back into spaces we already outgrew?

We showed up when the odds were against us. We kept going when support was limited.

We built careers, businesses, families, and communities through resilience and determination.

So why should confidence suddenly become a problem now that we have arrived?

Imagine a world where a woman’s intelligence and boldness are celebrated without hesitation.

Imagine success without apology and ambition without judgement.

When women thrive, society evolves.

Society gets a glow up too.