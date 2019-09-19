Busy Signal to release Parts of the Puzzle album in October

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

The new album features popular singles 'Stay So', 'One Way', 'Dolla Van' and 'Got To Tell You'.

The four tracks have amassed millions of social media impressions to date, weekly streams in the hundreds of thousands and active rotations on mix-show radio in the US, as well as massive street credibility.

The album includes features from dancehall artiste Bounty Killer on 'Nuh Weh Nuh Safe,' veteran deejay Josey Wales on the retro flavored 'Bring Back The Vibes' and breakthrough Afrobeats artist Afro B on '100%'.

Busy Signal is renowned for his successful fusions of dancehall reggae with Afrobeats, hip-hop and EDM that have yielded unique sounds and a broad based audience.

This innovation has led to international popularity, providing multiple collaborations and music placements with major corporations including Pepsi and Bacardi, in advertising campaigns.

“In today’s world where, the attention spans are short," said Busy (real name Reanno Gordon).

"People don’t want to stay on one thing, they want the next thing at all times, you must keep the thing new.” Highlighting his focus on targeting as wide a fan base as possible, Busy says “It’s all love and entertainment.”

Busy signal’s long history in dancehall began in the early 2000’s, as a member of Bounty Killer’s famous Alliance crew.

His musical prowess allowed him to breakthrough as a solo artist, with his 2005 hit ‘Step Out’. This was followed by years of dominance in reggae and dancehall, with classic hits such as ‘Come Over’, ‘Unknown Number’ and ‘Whine Pon Di Edge’.

His ability to cater to the need for new music was showcased in his 2010 albums, crossing-over genres with multi-award winning artists such as the wildly popular Major Lazer on the 2012 'Push and Shove' featuring No Doubt and one of 2013’s songs of the year 'Watch Out For This (Bumaye)'.