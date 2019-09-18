50 people living with disability on CCBRT database get jobs

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. About 50 people living with disabilities have been employment in various sectors thanks to a data base, which has been established by Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT).

This was revealed on Wednesday by CCBRT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ms Brenda Msangi during an event to launch the institute 25th anniversary, which reaches its climax in November.

Ms Msangi said about 700 people living with disability have been registered since the data base was established in 2008.

Those on the database are those, who were treated at the facility.

The CEO said through the database it makes it easy for employers to get details about the-to be employees, who are living with disability.

“I urge employees to use our data base to obtain details of potential employees, who are disabled,” said Ms Msangi.

She added, “we are very glad that the deputy permanent secretary at the ministry of legal and constitution affairs, who has visual impairment, Mr Amon Mpanju, worked with us.”

CCBRT was established in 1994. Currently it serves about 15,000 patients annually.

As part of the commemoration of its 25th anniversary CCBRT will conduct various activities, which include free clinics, blood donation and health awareness to the public.