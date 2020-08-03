Bernard Membe appointed ACT-Wazalendo’s chief advisor

Former Foreign Affairs minister and new ACT-Wazalendo cadre Bernard Membe has on Monday, August 3, been appointed party’s chief advisor effective from Sunday, August 2.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Foreign Affairs minister Benard Membe has been appointed ACT-Wazalendo’s chief advisor.



A statement signed by party leader Zitto Kabwe, says Mr Membe’s appointment takes effect from Sunday, August 2.

“In implementing the mandate vested on me under Article 85(1) of the ACT-Wazalendo constitution of 2015 (2020 edition), I Zitto ZK Ruyagwa who is the party leader, I have appointed Mr Benard Kamillius Membe as chief party advisor with effect from August 2, 2020,” said Mr Kabwe in a statement.



He said as the party’s chief advisor, Mr Membe will implement his duties in accordance with Article 85(3) of the party’s constitution.



Mr Membe decamped to the opposition on July 16, 2020 after the ruling CCM stripped off his membership.



However, the former Mtama Constituency legislator maintains that his bid to challenge incumbent President John Magufuli during this year’s elections was the reason.



This is despite the CCM tradition of giving opportunity to the incumbent president to complete two terms of five years as described by the country and party constitutions.

Advertisement



He is the only ACT-Wazalendo cadre who awaits approval of the general congress to stand for the United Republic presidency, while national chairman Seif Shariff Hamad is expected to make a sixth bid in the Zanzibar presidency.



Party’s general congress that will also launch an election manifesto for 2020-2025 is expected to take place at the Diamond Jubilee on Wednesday, August 5, this year.



The national Electoral Commission (NEC) has declared Wednesday of October 28, 2020 as an Election Day and that presidential candidates have been allowed to start collecting and returning nomination forms between August 5 and August 25, this year.



Candidates for parliamentary seats, membership in the representative council and councilorship will collect and return nomination forms between August 12 and August 25, which is also expected to be the nomination day.