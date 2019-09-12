Breaking: Mbowe and other Chadema officials have a case to answer, says Dar Court
Thursday September 12 2019
Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court has today, September 12, found nine Chadema top officials including the party’s national chairman Freeman Mbowe with a case to answer.
Mbowe and eight others who include six Members of Parliament face a criminal case number 112/2018 which has 13 counts including sedition.
The decision was announced today by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba after prosecution had concluded presentation of their evidence against the accused.