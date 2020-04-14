Breaking: Museveni extends lockdown in Uganda for 21 more days
Tuesday April 14 2020
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has today April 14 extended the Covid -19 countrywide lockdown to 21 more days after the initial 14 days elapsed today.
According to him the issue of public transport will be discussed to see how to manage it.
He says they have decided to extend the lockdown so as to manage the success that they have recorded in the past three weeks.
He also said their scientists are working on a much cheaper test which will cost some $25 compared to the current one which costs up to $65.