By Elizabeth Edward eedward@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s elders wing has urged members of the party not to offer any cooperation to local government leaders who will be chosen on November 24, 2019, after the party decided to boycott the civic elections.

Speaking to reporters earlier today on November 8, 2019, the wing chairman, Mr Hashim Juma Issa, said it was important for the party to boycott the elections because of ‘the current situation’.

“It should be understood that we (Chadema) have decided to boycott the elections because of the unfavorable environment from which the elections are prepared,” said Mr Issa.