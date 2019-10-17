Cohen murder: Peter Karanja applies to be freed from detention

The prosecution is planning to consolidate the files, although Ms Kamotho, through his lawyer Philip Murgor, said she will oppose the application.

Cohen’s widow, Sarah Wairimu Kamotho has equally denied the murder charge and was released after depositing cash bail of Sh2 million in court.

Mr Peter Njoroge Karanja has been in custody since his arrest on September 10.

A second suspect charged with the murder of tycoon Tob Cohen has applied to be released on bond, arguing that there is nothing compelling to deny him his freedom.

In an application filed in court, Mr Peter Njoroge Karanja said he has been in custody for more than 35 days, since his arrest on September 10.

MURDER CHARGES

The application could not be heard Thursday and Justice Daniel Ogembo adjourned the case to October 22, to allow Mr Cohen’s relatives, to file an affidavit in response to the request.

Mr Karanja has denied murdering the Nairobi golf organiser, an offence which he allegedly committed on the night of July 19 and 20. It is alleged that he committed the offence with others not before court.

Cohen’s widow, Ms Sarah Wairimu Kamotho has equally denied the murder charge and was released after depositing cash bail of Sh2 million in court. The prosecution is planning to consolidate the files, although Ms Kamotho, through his lawyer Philip Murgor, said she will oppose the application.

Advertisement

Through his lawyer Ham Lagat, Mr Karanja said he has cooperated with the investigators throughout the period, a fact he said the police have acknowledged. He said he will abide by all the terms and conditions, imposed by the court.

He said he is not a flight risk because his travel documents are being held by the investigators and he also promised not to interfere with the witnesses.

Justice Ogembo directed Mr Karanja be taken to Kenyatta National Hospital, if need be, and a report be filed in court. This was after he said he was diabetic and in need of specialized treatment and diet, to manage his condition.

“I am diabetic and in constant need of specialized medical attention as a well as special diet for purposes of managing my sugar health condition,” he said in a sworn affidavit.