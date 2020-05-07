Covid-19: Zanzibar cases rise to 134 after 29 test positive

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar’s cases of Covid-19 have reached 134, with 5 deaths, health minister Hamad Rashid Mohammed has confirmed today May 7.

In the latest update, which was the first since April 26, the ministry said that 29 new cases had had tested positive bringing the total number to 134 from the 105.

“All are Tanzanians, 16 are Unguja and 13 are in Pemba. Five people have succumbed to the disease so far on the Isles,’’ said the statement.

According to the health ministry, 16 people have since recovered and have been discharged, currently 41 patients are being treated at health facilities with 72 being treated from home.

The minister called upon residents of Zanzibar to observe the hygiene guidelines that are being issued by the authorities such as washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.

He specifically stressed on residents to wear masks when going out of their homes to public places such as markets and while using public transport.