Defectors have reaped what they sowed, says Chadema

Dar es Salaam. Opposition party Chadema has said that those who defected from the party to join CCM have reaped what they sowed, this is after many of them failed to make the cut in the party’s recently conducted primaries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Party’s central committee which is sitting in Dar es Salaam the director of communications John Mrema said the rejection is a sign that they not wanted and should have read the signs of time.

In the CCM primaries which were conducted on July 20 and 21, most legislators who decamped from Chadema to the ruling party were beaten with the exception of Mwita Waitara (Tarime Urban), Godwin Mollel (Siha) and Joseph Mkundi (Ukerewe).

Those who were defeated include former Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji who got only two votes in Kawe, Dar es Salaam, David Silinde (Tunduma), James Ole Millya (Simanjiro), Julius Kalanga (Monduli), Joshua Nassari (Arumeru East), Cecil Mwambe (Ndanda), Paulina Gekul (Babati Urban) and Peter Lijualikali (Kilombero).

“ We saw them some were even kneeling before the voters, something they never did when they were in Chadema but CCM members have shown them that they love their party and they were not welcome,” said Mrema.

He added: There are some who got two votes, but we believe they left Chadema on a promise of being appointed and as you know the nomination process in CCM isn’t over yet, we are waiting to see.

