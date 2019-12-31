Imprisoned Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera's mother Ms Verdiana Mjwahuzi has passed away at the age of 80, the family has confirmed.

Eric's mother died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Amana Hospital in Dar es Salaam Region where she was receiving treatment.

Two weeks ago, Ms Mjwahuzi, was shown in tears talking to journalists and pleading with President John Magufuli to pardon her son and allow him to go free. She lamented that her son was her only bread winner.

Mr Kabdendera, detained since July, has been charged with money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime. These are not bailable offences.

When he was arrested, Eric was staying with the mother who was ailing.