Airtel commits to data privacy during global awareness week

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding customer information, describing its focus on data protection as a core business responsibility.

The company held training to its staff to mark the International Data Privacy Week 2026.

The session was conducted in collaboration with the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), bringing together Airtel employees from various departments to deepen their understanding of data privacy principles, responsible data handling and individual accountability in maintaining customer trust.

Leading the session, the PDPC’s Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations, Mr Innocent Mungy, said data protection was both a legal obligation and a shared responsibility across organisations.

“Data privacy is a responsibility we all carry every day. Each of us plays a role in ensuring that the personal information entrusted to Airtel is handled with care, respect and in line with the law,” he said.

The session also focused on practical measures employees can take to identify potential risks, prevent data breaches and ensure customer information remains secure and confidential at all times.

Speaking during the training, Airtel Tanzania Managing Director Mr Charles Kamoto commended staff for their continued dedication to protecting customer data, noting that trust underpins the company’s relationship with its customers.

“As we mark International Data Privacy Week 2026, I want to thank each of you for your daily care, dedication and attention in keeping our customers’ data safe. Your efforts ensure our customers trust Airtel across all our services, strengthening our reputation and driving the company forward,” he said.

Mr Kamoto added that Airtel takes full responsibility and accountability for customer data protection, pledging continued support to staff through guidance and advice to uphold the highest standards of data privacy.