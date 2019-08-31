Kabendera’s lawyer says journalist in bad health

By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

However, the multiple awards winner will seemingly receive treatment in custody for now after magistrate Janeth Mtega recorded his health concern before adjourning the case to September 12. Defence lawyer Jebra Kambole made the plea before the court’s resident magistrate, Ms Mtega, after senior state attorney Wankyo Saimon had told the court that investigations into the case were no yet completed when the case came up for mention. Mr Kambole told the court that on the eve of August 2, 2019 his client, while in remand prison, fell sick and that until now he has respiratory problems.

“I went to see him and discovered that one of his legs had paralyzed after failing to walk for two days and appeared weakened. So, as his lawyer and relatives, we are concerned about his healthy,” Kambole told the court. “Since our client has not undergone a deserved medical checkup, we are asking the court to direct the Tanzania Prisons Service to allow our client to go to any of government hospital for a medical checkup including Muhimbili National Hospital, where he can properly be medically examined,” Mr Kambole asked the court. The State Attorney, Mr Wakyo told the court that the issue of sickness would not be disputed by anybody, but, he added, the Tanzania Prisons Service should not be directed to take him to a certain hospital for a medical checkup. “Your court cannot order that he be taken to a certain hospital because he has never made an application for that and was denied.”