Kenyan school closed after mystery disease leaves 52 isolated

By Daily Nation

Nairobi. Starehe Girls Centre has been closed following outbreak of unknown disease that left 52 students isolated.

Nairobi Regional Director of Education Jared Obiero on Thursday said the school would re-open on Monday, October 7.

The affected learners had a high pitch cough, sneezed and had a low-grade fever, according to a statement issued by the school on Monday.

Doctors from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Response Department collected samples for analysis Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

The results were expected to be released on Thursday but the school is yet to communicate to parents and the public.

Health officials from Health ministry, Nairobi City County and volunteer doctors from the Starehe community are monitoring the situation at the school in Nairobi.