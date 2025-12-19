Katambi tasks NDC to drive major industrial revolution and youth employment

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Patrobas Katambi, has directed the National Development Corporation (NDC) to lead a major industrial revolution by speeding up the establishment of industries across the country.

He emphasized that the initiative should focus on creating jobs and economic opportunities, especially for young people, to support national development and reduce unemployment.

During a working visit to the corporation’s headquarters, Katambi urged NDC to enhance speed, accountability, and professionalism in executing its mandate, saying the move is critical to supporting the government’s broader agenda of strengthening the industrial sector.

He emphasized that the government is fully prepared to invest heavily in industrial development, including facilitating access to capital and providing business advisory services, with the ultimate goal of expanding employment opportunities, especially for the youth.

Katambi said the government’s strategy focuses on comprehensive industrial reforms spanning micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as large-scale industries, to stimulate sustainable national economic growth.

“NDC should aim to develop micro, small, medium and large industries, while ensuring that struggling industries are swiftly revived in order to increase the overall number of productive enterprises,” he said.

He further called for unity, regular consultations and the elimination of unnecessary bureaucracy within the corporation, stressing that NDC must serve as a bridge between the government and citizens rather than a bottleneck.

Katambi noted that the economic success of any country depends on the strength of its industrial base, particularly industries that create jobs and add value to local resources.

Earlier, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of NDC, Valentine Simkoko, said the corporation continues to oversee several strategic projects while executing its core responsibilities.

He cited major projects under NDC’s management, including the Mchuchuma and Liganga projects, the Engareka Magadi Soda project, as well as asset valuation for citizens involved in the Katewaka coal project and the Maganga Matitu iron ore project.