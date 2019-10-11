The Citizen News Kikwete unhappy with distortion of his remarks on Nyerere legacy Friday October 11 2019 In Summary Former President Jakaya Kikwete challenges people to speak out their thoughts openly instead of seeking to hide behind his recent speech on leadership. By John Namkwahe In the headlines Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize The son of poor villagers, a spy boss, and now the man behind dizzying attempts to reform Ethiopia 'proud as a nation' of Abiy Nobel win: PM's office South Africa's ex President Zuma to face corruption charges: court Rare ‘golden’ Zebra sighted in Maasai Mara Mo Dewji looks back at the day he was abducted one year ago Tanzania government picks local company for road- marking contracts Agricultural exports dip by 55 per cent as gold sales volume grow by 25pc