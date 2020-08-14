Lissu’s sureties ordered to produce him court

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has summoned the deputy chairman of opposition Chadema party, Tundu Lissu, on September 14, insisting that the process of vying for the presidency cannot be reason to make an accused person not to appear in court.

The court has also ordered the sureties of the politician, who is contesting for Union presidency on Chadema’s ticket to ensure that Lissu appears in court as required by the laws.

The decision was made yesterday by the court’s Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba after Robert Katula, who is one of Lissu’s sureties, told the court that the party’s deputy chairman was upcountry finishing up the nomination process.

Lissu and three other co-accused face five counts including writing seditious news contrary to the Tanzania Newspapers Act of 2002.