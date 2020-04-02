By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The body of veteran news anchor Marin Hassan Marin was laid to rest at Mwanakwerekwe Cemetery in Zanzibar on Thursday, April 02, 2020.

Marin, who worked for Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), died suddenly early on Wednesday shortly after being rushed to Lugalo Hospital for treatment.

His body was then transported to Zanzibar where the burial took place during morning hours on Thursday.

Prior to actual burial, prayers were held the Masjid Iman Mosque in Zanzibar where the government was represented by Information, Culture, Arts and Sports minister Harrison Mwakyembe and Information, Tourism and Heritage minister for the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo.

Speaking after the burial, Dr Mwakyembe heaped praise on the role played by President John Magufuli in ensuring that the body of Marin was swiftly transported to Zanzibar for burial.

“He acted like he was the chairman of the burial committee. When we faced the challenge of transport to pick the widow from Dodoma and later the body to the Isles, the president released a plane,” he said.

Mr Kombo said Marin was among 13 youngsters who were sponsored by the Zanzibar government in their journalism studies.

“He was a patriot…His work will keep living as we celebrate his life,” he said.

TBC director general Ayoub Rioba said Marin’s sudden death was shocking.

According to Dr Rioba, Marin joined TBC as Grade II journalist and later progressed to a senior journalist, thanks to his creativity at work.

The CCM deputy secretary general Zanzibar, Dr Abdallah Juma Sadala said Marin distinguished himself as an expert in the profession.

“He researched every subject before covering it. He was such a treasure to this country and we deserve to celebrate his life,” he said.

Chadema deputy secretary general (Zanzibar), Mr Salumu Mwalimu said since life was not about duration, rather contributions to the community, Marin will be remembered for his massive input to Tanzanians across the Mainland Tanzania and in the Isles.

In his lifetime, Marine worked for Nuur, Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation, TBC and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).